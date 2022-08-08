Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Acquires 250,000 Shares

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,500.00 ($22,887.32).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calima Energy alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 600,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,400.00 ($58,732.39).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($24,647.89).

On Monday, July 11th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,049.30).

On Monday, June 13th, Glenn Whiddon 1,800,000 shares of Calima Energy stock.

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calima Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calima Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.