Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.06. Canaan shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 10,263 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

