Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $25.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.20 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.75.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

