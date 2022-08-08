Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $25.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNBE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.20 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.75.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.