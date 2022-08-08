Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRQ stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,704,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.