Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE:CF traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 378,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,274. The stock has a market cap of C$828.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.20. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9691741 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

