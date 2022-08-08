Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $672,023,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,169. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.