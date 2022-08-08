Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Cancom stock opened at €34.14 ($35.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21. Cancom has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($29.81) and a 52-week high of €64.82 ($66.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.42.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

