Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.99. Canoo shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 48,345 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Insider Activity

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canoo by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 441.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

