Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.05. 2,708,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

