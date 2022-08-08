Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 15,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Rating)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.