Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.