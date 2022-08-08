Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

