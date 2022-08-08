Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,041,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,315,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

