Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

