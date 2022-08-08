Capasso Planning Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after buying an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after buying an additional 298,417 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

