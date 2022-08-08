Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $415.74. The company had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.