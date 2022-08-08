Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 36,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

