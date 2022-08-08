Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 3,769 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 11,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

