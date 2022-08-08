Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,864. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

