Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $50.99. 2,391,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

