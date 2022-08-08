CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $466.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

