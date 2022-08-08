Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $18.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.07 billion and $863.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00119887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00278310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038640 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

