CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.60 million.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $332,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

