Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

