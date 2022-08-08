Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$865.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.98 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CRI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

