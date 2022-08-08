Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$865.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.98 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.3 %

CRI traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. 6,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

