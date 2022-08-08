Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Sells $415,000.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

