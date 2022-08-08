Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0233 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $165.30 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.