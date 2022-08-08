Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $193,959.66 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $35.19 or 0.00147737 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $193,959.66 and $4,029.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

