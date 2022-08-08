Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $193,959.66 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $35.19 or 0.00147737 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $193,959.66 and $4,029.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 157% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.