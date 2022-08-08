Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $8.63 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $591.62 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004572 BTC.
About Chainlink
Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.
