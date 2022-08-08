Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $45,226.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.92.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.64.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
