Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $45,226.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.92.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.