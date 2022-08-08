Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

