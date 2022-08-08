Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives $1.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWBHF. Cowen decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

