Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Shares of GTLS traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.52. 3,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.88.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

