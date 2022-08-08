Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG traded up $12.91 on Monday, reaching $1,613.69. 1,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,415. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,356.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,430.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

