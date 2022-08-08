Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

CHR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.05. 443,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The firm has a market cap of C$619.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

