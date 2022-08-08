Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

