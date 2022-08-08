Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.98

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 30443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Cielo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0041 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

