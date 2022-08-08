Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

About Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

