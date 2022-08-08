Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1,027.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

