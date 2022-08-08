Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,356,326 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Post accounts for 3.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.35% of Post worth $186,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Post by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Up 0.8 %

Post stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.