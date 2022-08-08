Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 160 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.42. 75,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,716. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

