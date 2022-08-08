Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 64,480 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,480 shares during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for about 1.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 7.77% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $103,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,923,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 369,731 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 993,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.71. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,416. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.