Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $33.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $578.05. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $452.48 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

