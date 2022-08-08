Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.98. 87,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.