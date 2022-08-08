Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.91. 58,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.