Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Clover Finance
