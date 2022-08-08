CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys £300.12 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($367.75).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($367.38).

On Monday, June 6th, David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($369.37).

CMC Markets Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 5.67 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 240.33 ($2.94). 746,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £683.08 million and a PE ratio of 968.08. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.50 ($5.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About CMC Markets

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.