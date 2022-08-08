Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.50. 168,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,929. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

