Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $80.57. 37,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

